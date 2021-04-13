NYS pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has officially paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following new recommendations from the CDC and FDA.

On Tuesday, April 13, both the United States Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID_19 vaccines as a rare and severe type of blood clot was reported in six people who received the vaccine.

Following this guidance, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker confirmed that the state will also be halt the administration of the J&J vaccine.

Dr. Zucker released the following statement regarding the pause: