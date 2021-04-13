NYS pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State has officially paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following new recommendations from the CDC and FDA.
On Tuesday, April 13, both the United States Center for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID_19 vaccines as a rare and severe type of blood clot was reported in six people who received the vaccine.
Following this guidance, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker confirmed that the state will also be halt the administration of the J&J vaccine.
Dr. Zucker released the following statement regarding the pause:
Today the CDC and FDA issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps. All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.
As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.’
I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker