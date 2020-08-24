NYS Police report missing 15-year old from Malone

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have reported a missing 15-year old from his residence in Malone.
Brandon M. King, 15, was last seen on Saturday, August 22, at 5:30 p.m.
Police describe King as 5 feet 11 inches, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities report that he was last see wearing a green “Franklin Academy” hoodie, blue shorts, blue shoes and a tan baseball cap.
Any information regarding King should be reported to the State Police in Malone at (518) 873- 2750.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in St. Lawrence County
- Man in Hong Kong becomes first known person to be infected with coronavirus twice
- New legislation authorizes life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication to be used by public entities
- Bills QB Josh Allen says ‘the timing is getting there’ with WR Stefon Diggs
- Cuomo signs executive order focused on election, absentee ballots
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.