BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is searching for a missing teen in Jefferson County.

15-year-old Karli N. Crosby, of Brownville, was last seen on Wednesday, June 22. Police believe she may be in the Watertown area.

Crosby is a black female, approximately 5′ 4″ tall and 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has information regarding Crosby’s location, they can call 911 or contact state police headquarters at 315-366-6000.