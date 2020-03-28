NY’s presidential primary moved, tax filing deadline extended as state confirms 52,318 COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order to move the presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23rd, aligning it with the congressional and legislative primaries in New York.

The tax filing deadline for personal and corporate taxes in New York State will be pushed back to July 15. The Federal government took similar action earlier this month.

The State Department of Health Wadsworth Lab is working in partnership with others labs to evaluate antibody testing that is designed to help very sick COVID-19 patients.

Governor Cuomo announced three new sites on March 28 to serve as a place for emergency beds, including South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County. The new sites will add 695 more beds to the state’s capacity.

The federal government has approved four new sites for temporary hospitals for construction by the Army Corps of Engineers, including the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx.

“Every emergency situation is unique, but the number one rule is always plan ahead and be proactive — and that’s exactly what we have been trying to do,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our mission is to be prepared and have the proper equipment, supplies, facilities and personnel when the apex hits. We are continuing to advance emergency measures that reduce density as much as possible, and to that end we are going to delay the presidential primary election until June because it’s not wise to be bringing large numbers of people to one place to vote.”

There are 7,681 additional cases of novel coronavirus in New York State since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 52,318 cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.