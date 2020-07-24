NYS Recruit Firefighter training program celebrates three Plattsburgh graduates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced the graduation of 22 students from the 80th Recruit Firefighter Training class.

On July 23, the graduates were celebrated at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.

James Braid, Melinda Fewster and Adam Knef all represented Northern New York through the Plattsburgh Fire Department.

All graduates will become full-time firefighters in their respective fire departments upon return.

During the 11-week training, recruits participate in more than 500 hours of training in both classroom and practical settings. Focus areas include emergency vehicle and pump operations, flammable gas firefighting, basic rescue technician skills and foundational firefighting training and operations.

This class’ training was adapted due to COVID-19 restrictions, to accommodate remote learning for the classroom-based portions and ensured safe on-site practical training.

“Whether it’s a structure fire, flash flood or global pandemic, New York’s firefighters have always answered the call when disaster strikes,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. “These brave men and women have dedicated their lives to keeping their communities safe and we are proud to support them by ensuring they receive the best training in the nation.”

Graduates from the 80th Recruit Firefighter Training class include:

Matthew FarnanAlbany Airport
Patrick DeLucaAuburn
William Bryan MacIntyreAuburn
Brandon MagillAuburn
Kevin GlinskiBeacon
Ahmed IsmailBeacon
Kari-Leigh LaheyBeacon
Evan HollCortland
Miroslav FormanekGlens Falls
Justin HouseGloversville
Ryan GreenIthaca Airport
Jonathan MarshalJohnstown
Eric WeberLockport
David BrunoNiagara Falls
Jonathan NovakNiagara Falls
James DonnerNorth Tonawanda
Nicolas VosslerNorth Tonawanda
Darren JohnstoneOneonta
Cullen SwiderOneonta
James BraidPlattsburgh
Melinda FewsterPlattsburgh
Adam KnefPlattsburgh

Congratulations to all graduates.

