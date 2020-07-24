NYS Recruit Firefighter training program celebrates three Plattsburgh graduates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services announced the graduation of 22 students from the 80th Recruit Firefighter Training class.
On July 23, the graduates were celebrated at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls.
James Braid, Melinda Fewster and Adam Knef all represented Northern New York through the Plattsburgh Fire Department.
All graduates will become full-time firefighters in their respective fire departments upon return.
During the 11-week training, recruits participate in more than 500 hours of training in both classroom and practical settings. Focus areas include emergency vehicle and pump operations, flammable gas firefighting, basic rescue technician skills and foundational firefighting training and operations.
This class’ training was adapted due to COVID-19 restrictions, to accommodate remote learning for the classroom-based portions and ensured safe on-site practical training.
“Whether it’s a structure fire, flash flood or global pandemic, New York’s firefighters have always answered the call when disaster strikes,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. “These brave men and women have dedicated their lives to keeping their communities safe and we are proud to support them by ensuring they receive the best training in the nation.”
Graduates from the 80th Recruit Firefighter Training class include:
|Matthew Farnan
|Albany Airport
|Patrick DeLuca
|Auburn
|William Bryan MacIntyre
|Auburn
|Brandon Magill
|Auburn
|Kevin Glinski
|Beacon
|Ahmed Ismail
|Beacon
|Kari-Leigh Lahey
|Beacon
|Evan Holl
|Cortland
|Miroslav Formanek
|Glens Falls
|Justin House
|Gloversville
|Ryan Green
|Ithaca Airport
|Jonathan Marshal
|Johnstown
|Eric Weber
|Lockport
|David Bruno
|Niagara Falls
|Jonathan Novak
|Niagara Falls
|James Donner
|North Tonawanda
|Nicolas Vossler
|North Tonawanda
|Darren Johnstone
|Oneonta
|Cullen Swider
|Oneonta
|James Braid
|Plattsburgh
|Melinda Fewster
|Plattsburgh
|Adam Knef
|Plattsburgh
Congratulations to all graduates.
