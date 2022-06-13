NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although the United States History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June.

The schedule for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed in the table below, however, students must verify with their schools for the exact times that they should report for their State examinations.

Exam Time Date English Language Arts 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 Living Environment 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 Algebra I 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16 Physical Setting/Chemistry 1:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16 Global History and Geography II 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 17 Physical Setting/Earth Science 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 17 Geometry 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21 Algebra II 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 Physical Setting/Physics 9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 23

Additionally, the state suggested that World Language Assessments should take place on Tuesday, June 21, although they are locally developed checkpoint A and B Exams. The Uniform Admission Deadline for morning examinations is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for afternoon exams, according to the state. NYS also notified teachers and students that rating day is set to take place on Friday, June 24.