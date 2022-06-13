NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although the United States History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June.

The schedule for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed in the table below, however, students must verify with their schools for the exact times that they should report for their State examinations.

ExamTimeDate
English Language Arts9:15 a.m.Wednesday, June 15
Living Environment1:15 p.m.Wednesday, June 15
Algebra I9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16
Physical Setting/Chemistry1:15 p.m.Thursday, June 16
Global History and Geography II9:15 a.m.Friday, June 17
Physical Setting/Earth Science1:15 p.m. Friday, June 17
Geometry9:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 21
Algebra II 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 22
Physical Setting/Physics9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 23

Additionally, the state suggested that World Language Assessments should take place on Tuesday, June 21, although they are locally developed checkpoint A and B Exams. The Uniform Admission Deadline for morning examinations is 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for afternoon exams, according to the state. NYS also notified teachers and students that rating day is set to take place on Friday, June 24.