NYS Senate bans sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Senate passed a bill on July 21 that prohibits the sale of specific animals in pet stores.

The bill will ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail stores in New York State.

This is in effort to eliminate puppy farms and make room for pet adoption state-wide.

Following the passing of this bill, it will be sent to New York State Assembly, and then the Governor’s Office.

