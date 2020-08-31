NYS Senate names 2020 Women of Distinction honorees

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Senate has announced the 2020 honorees for Women of Distinction.
This annual award honors outstanding women who set examples for future generations in the State of New York. According to the NYS Senate, this years award depict ideals of leadership and service. All were noted to overcome challenges and provide outstanding service to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Upon recognition, the Senate stated, “these women are leaders and visionaries who open doors, break glass ceilings, and inspire us all.”
According to the Senate, to celebrate Women’s History Month, new honorees were celebrated which include Frances Cabrini, known as the first U.S. citizen to be canonized as a Saint; Eleanora Fagan, known as Billie Holiday; Anne LaBastille, the author and photographer who documented the harm being caused to our natural world; Audre Lorde, the renowned write and civil rights activist; and Atonia Pantoja, Ph.D., who uplifted educational reforms and established ASPIRA and Boricua College.
The following women were recognized by the Senate as the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees:
- Daisy Paez
- Diane Cameron Pascone
- Bessie Patterson
- Lynne Ruda
- Lois Schwaeber
- Lauren Shields
- Margaret “Peggy” Snyder
- Jaclyn M. Tacoronte
- Antonia P. “Toni” Rettaliata Tepe
- Dolores Orr
- Tonya Ores
- Marianne Nicolosi
- Rhiannon Navin
- Kate Munzinger
- Ngozi N. Moses, MSc
- Vanessa Moschak
- Varnese Ann Mims Molina
- Courtney Love’ Miller
- Colleen McQueen, RN
- Assistant Chief Martine N. Materasso
- Camelia Tepelus
- Zulmilena Then
- Joyce Maddalone
- Gina Lieneck
- Elsia Vasquez
- Patricia Klimkewicz, CAPT, Ph.D.
- Abeda Khanam
- Dawn Kelly
- Lawana Y. Jones
- Krista Jones
- Cass Johnson, RN
- Princella Jamerson
- Maria Ingrassia
- Rizy Horowitz
- Barbara Goodman
- Sally Roesch Wagner, Ph.D.,
- Anne D. Gioia
- Eileen Fisher
- Melba Wilson
- Leslie Feinberg
- Lily Fan
- Phyllis D. Ellis
- Saeeda Lesley Dunston
- Jacqueline Delmont, MD
- Mallory Delaney
- Kadie Curry
- Kelly Craig
- Aracelia Cook
- Rabbi Judy Cohen-Rosenberg
- Denise Civiletti
- Adrienne Ciampi
- Megan Castellano, MPA
- Evonne Capers
- Carol Blackburn
- Winsome Black-Batten
- Eva Benedict
- Donna Beal
- Holly Anderson
LATEST STORIES:
- The Last Paddle: Yoopers canoeing entire Mississippi River to finish journey Monday
- North Country weather: Mostly warm this week, rain on Wednesday
- Chamber of Commerce cancels remainder of events scheduled for 2020 in Ogdensburg
- Governor Cuomo plans to provide update on state approved casinos later this week
- Amid pandemic, race to save threatened turtles continued by SUNY Potsdam professor
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.