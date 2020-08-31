NYS Senate names 2020 Women of Distinction honorees

FILE – In this September 1916 file photo, demonstrators hold a rally for women’s suffrage in New York. The Seneca Falls convention in 1848 is widely viewed as the launch of the women’s suffrage movement, yet women didn’t gain the right to vote until ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Senate has announced the 2020 honorees for Women of Distinction.

This annual award honors outstanding women who set examples for future generations in the State of New York. According to the NYS Senate, this years award depict ideals of leadership and service. All were noted to overcome challenges and provide outstanding service to their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon recognition, the Senate stated, “these women are leaders and visionaries who open doors, break glass ceilings, and inspire us all.”

According to the Senate, to celebrate Women’s History Month, new honorees were celebrated which include Frances Cabrini, known as the first U.S. citizen to be canonized as a Saint; Eleanora Fagan, known as Billie Holiday; Anne LaBastille, the author and photographer who documented the harm being caused to our natural world; Audre Lorde, the renowned write and civil rights activist; and Atonia Pantoja, Ph.D., who uplifted educational reforms and established ASPIRA and Boricua College.

The following women were recognized by the Senate as the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees:

Daisy Paez

Diane Cameron Pascone

Bessie Patterson

Lynne Ruda

Lois Schwaeber

Lauren Shields

Margaret “Peggy” Snyder

Jaclyn M. Tacoronte

Antonia P. “Toni” Rettaliata Tepe

Dolores Orr

Tonya Ores

Marianne Nicolosi

Rhiannon Navin

Kate Munzinger

Ngozi N. Moses, MSc

Vanessa Moschak

Varnese Ann Mims Molina

Courtney Love’ Miller

Colleen McQueen, RN

Assistant Chief Martine N. Materasso

Camelia Tepelus

Zulmilena Then

Joyce Maddalone

Gina Lieneck

Elsia Vasquez

Patricia Klimkewicz, CAPT, Ph.D.

Abeda Khanam

Dawn Kelly

Lawana Y. Jones

Krista Jones

Cass Johnson, RN

Princella Jamerson

Maria Ingrassia

Rizy Horowitz

Barbara Goodman

Sally Roesch Wagner, Ph.D.,

Anne D. Gioia

Eileen Fisher

Melba Wilson

Leslie Feinberg

Lily Fan

Phyllis D. Ellis

Saeeda Lesley Dunston

Jacqueline Delmont, MD

Mallory Delaney

Kadie Curry

Kelly Craig

Aracelia Cook

Rabbi Judy Cohen-Rosenberg

Denise Civiletti

Adrienne Ciampi

Megan Castellano, MPA

Evonne Capers

Carol Blackburn

Winsome Black-Batten

Eva Benedict

Donna Beal

Holly Anderson

