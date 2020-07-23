NYS Senate to designate Juneteenth as a public holiday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New legislation passed through the New York State on July 23, voting to designate June 19 has a public holiday.

Senate Bill S8598, co-sponsored by Senator Kevin Jackson, acts to designate June nineteenth, commonly known as “Juneteenth” as a public holiday in New York State.

According to NYS Senate, the holiday will commemorate Black and African American freedom and achievements. It will also encourage “continuous development and respect for all cultures”. As African- Americans and Blacks represent 17.6% of New Yorkers.

“As a state, it is our duty to recognize and celebrate June Nineteenth not only by adopting resolutions, but by pausing statewide to acknowledge and reflect on a day that changed the trajectory of the lives of most Blacks and African Americans,” stated the Senate.

“On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger and federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and enforce the Emancipation Proclamation marking the effective end of slavery in the United States.”

The bill will now be passed along to the New York State governor.

Read the full legislation on the New York State Senate website.

