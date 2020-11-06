NYS Senators urge EPA to extend public comment period on proposed Vessel Incidental Discharge standards

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Senators are calling on the EPA to extend a written comment period for proposed vessel incidental discharge standards.

United States Senators Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have called on the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the established written comment period for the proposed Vessel Incidental Discharge National Standards of Performance from 30 day, to 90 days. According to the Senators this would establish standards of performance for incidental discharge from commercial vessels in New York waterways.

Currently, members of the general public will have a total of 30 days to submit public comments on this proposals. Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand stated that this is an “insufficient” amount of time for public review, as it “will impact the Great Lakes, the environment and millions of New Yorkers for generations.”

Schumer and Gillibrand are urging the EPA to extend the period to 90 days, with the deadline ending in January of 2021.

“The Great Lakes are the crown jewel of the Northeast, and they provide drinking water, recreation, and jobs for Upstate New York,” said Senator Schumer. “We must do everything we can to reduce pollution in in this vital water system, including from ballast discharge, to preserve the quality of our Great Lakes so residents and visitors can enjoy these invaluable resources for years to come.”

The Senators stated that the main concern surrounding the Vessel Incidental Discharge National Standard is in relation to ballast water management requirement. Senator Schumer’s office stated that these have the potential to introduce new invasive species to the Great Lakes, or spur rapid increase of existing ones.

According to Senator Schumer’s office, this proposed rule was originally published in the Federal Register on October 26, 2020. The Vessel Incidental Discharge National Standards are required by VIDA, which was signed into law in December of 2018.

