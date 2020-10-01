Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed at Thruway Park, commuter lots and downtowns statewide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Electric vehicle charging hubs will be more available in Upstate New York.

New York State announced on the final day of September plans to install electric vehicle charging stations along the New York State Thruway and at commuter lots. Level 2 charging stations will be provided by the New York State Thruway Authority and New York Power Authority.

Additionally announced on October 1, charging stations will be expanded in downtowns across New York State.

According to the state, initiative for these stations is through the EVolve NY and Charge NY programs which are promoting clean transportation and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions generated by transportation. Installation of the dual-port Level 2 charging stations along the Thruway began in July and are scheduled to be completed and available for use by the fall.

Planned installation to take place over the next two months will be installed at commuter lots at Exit 27 in Amsterdam, Exit 30 in Herkimer, Exit 34 in Canastota, Exit 38 in Liverpool and Exit 49 in Depew.

Additionally, communities are participating in the launch of downtown Electric Vehicle chargers. These communities include:

Schenectady

Amsterdam

Utica

Oswego

Geneva

Elmira

Kingston

Westbury

“Strategically placing charging stations in Park and Ride lots along New York State’s most traveled highway will maximize use by commuters who take advantage of public transportation and help us achieve our goal of reducing overall statewide carbon emissions 85 percent by 2050,” said Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll. “Thruway commuters will now be able to park their electric vehicle and take public transportation or carpool to work and return to a fully charged vehicle at the end of the day. This a win-win, environmentally-friendly investment that will benefit commuters and nearby communities.”

The State stated that these stations will encourage more drivers to utilize electric vehicles to help achieve a statewide carbon-free electricity system by 2040.

Funding for the units and installation is provided by the Thruway and the New York Power Authority is responsible for project management.

