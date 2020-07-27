NYS to invest in 20 companies to increase PPE manufacturing capacity

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Empire State Development has identified 20 companies to increase the manufacturing capacity of personal protective equipment, and make the equipment more available throughout the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on July 27 this future investment to ensure readily available PPE.

He confirmed that Empire State Development is working with 20 companies, but will also renew the original proposal, and he encouraged companies across the state to submit additional investment proposals.

“We can’t go through what we went through last time. We can’t be scouring the globe and paying exorbitant prices for medical equipment,” said Governor Cuomo. “Before COVID started we paid 70 cents per COVID mask. When the crisis was at the high point, $7 per COVID mask. So it’s not just a necessity. It’s also an economic reality that the price gouging happens and we don’t want to be subject to either.”

