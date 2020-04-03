NYS to redistribute ventilators, PPE from institutions not in high need to those with highest need

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo is issuing an executive order allowing New York State to redistribute ventilators and personal protective equipment from institutions that don’t currently need them and redeploy the equipment to other hospitals with the highest need.

The National Guard will be used to transport the ventilators and PPE across the state. The equipment will be returned to the hospital or the hospital will be reimbursed for the equipment in the future.

The temporary hospital facility at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center will now be used for COVID-19 patients only. President Trump granted the Governor’s request for the Javits facility to accept COVID-19 positive patients on April 2.

On April 3, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of an online COVID-19 tracker, which will provide New York State’s coronavirus testing data to the public. The website, will be updated daily with statewide and county-level testing results.

“We have taken extraordinary measures to build our stockpile of ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment, but we still do not have enough,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our greatest challenge has been ventilators – we are running out of them in our most stressed regions of the state, and there are hospitals in other parts of the state that have ventilators that they are not using and I will not be in a position where people are dying and we have several hundred ventilators in our own state somewhere else.”

“I am signing a new Executive Order that will allow the state to redistribute these ventilators from institutions that don’t need them now and send them to hospitals in other parts of the state that do need them. And when our curve is over, New Yorkers are going to take our equipment, our personnel and our knowledge and we will go to any community in this nation that needs help, because that outpouring has been there for us.”

There are 10,482 additional cases of novel coronavirus since yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 102,863 confirmed cases in New York State.

