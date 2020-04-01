NYS vehicle inspections set to expire on March 31 or later are being extended

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State vehicle inspections are now included in the list of services being automatically extended amid the closures of DMV offices due to the coronavirus epidemic.

DMV Field Offices, Road Test Sites and Traffic Violations Bureaus are closed. Some DMV services are temporarily unavailable, but many services are being offered online,

Registering a new vehicle is currently not an available service, along with issuing new permits.

Driver licenses and learner permits that expired on or after March 1 are being extended.

Individuals who need to surrender their plates can do so by mail. For people who had a reservation for the DMV, they will be given first priority for a new one when the DMV offices reopen.

Road tests that were scheduled but not completed due to the closures will need to be rescheduled when DMV offices reopen. They will not be automatically rescheduled, but will be given first priority for a new reservation.

For a full list of available services and more information about New York State DMV closure, click here to visit their website.

