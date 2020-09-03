NYS warns consumers of utility company phone scammers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers are being warned of phone scammers pretending to be utility company employees.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the Department of Public Service have alerted consumers following reports of individuals calling and asking for payments. Reported scams have involved threats of electricity service suspension unless a payment is issued immediately.

According to NYS Department of State, payment have been requested by means of untraceable services such as gift cards, including Green Dot cards and money transfer apps, including Cash App.

Additionally, callers have asked for consumer information, including utility account numbers, social security numbers, and dates of birth, and request payment for alleged past-due bills.

The avoid scams, New Yorkers are recommended to take the following steps:

Never issue personal information such as account numbers, social security numbers, or passwords to unknown callers

Use call blocking tools from phone providers

Do not reply on the number that comes up on phones

Those who believe they have received a scam call are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division of Consumer Protection.

