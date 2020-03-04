NYS wine, grape industry contributed $6.65 billion to economy last year

(WWTI) – New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) announced the economic impact of the New York State wine and grape industry. The year saw growth for the industry, providing over 71,000 jobs, $2.78 billion in wages and $6.65 billion in direct economic impact.

With the industry growth, local wineries like Busted Grapes in Black River are seeing growth and more visitors stopping in to taste their distinct local wines.

Busted Grapes is a micro-farm winery. They use strictly New York State produce and products to make their wines. At the winery, cold hardy grapes are harvested as close to frost as possible to ensure the highest sugar concentration in the grape. The process gives their wine its popular and unique taste.

Wineries and vineyards are destinations for millions of tourists each year, who not only spend money at the vineyards and wineries, but in the local community at hotels, restaurants and other retailers.

