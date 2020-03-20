NYS Zoo accepting donations of produce for resident animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is currently accepting donations of produce for resident animals.

As a nonprofit organization, the zoo relies on admissions, memberships, educational program fees and donations in order to operate.

The zoo announced its closure earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from NYS Zoo, it takes an average of 25 pounds of fresh produce to feed the animals daily. Sweet potatoes are the richest in nutrients.

Produce donations will help the zoo continue to ensure that its animals receive the care and enrichment they need.

Donations of produce can be dropped off at the zoo during the hours of 8am-5pm, at the side door of the administration building.

For large deliveries, individuals and businesses can contact Debbie Bleier at 585-703-5130.

The zoo is also accepting cash donations.

