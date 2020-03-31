NYS Zoo: Gray wolf Kaja dies of cancer at age 15

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park announced the loss of their eldest gray wolf, Kaja, today.

Kaja became noticeably ill on March 25 and was placed under close veterinary care. According to the zoo, she passed away peacefully overnight on March 30 of cancer.

Kaja was born in March of 2005 and became a permanent New York State Zoo resident in 2008, along with her lifelong mate, Keenai. Over the years, she has littered 30 pups. One of her pups, Luna, still resides at the Zoo with Keenai. Others are housed at various zoos across the country.

The New York State Zoo stated in a release that a gray wolf’s average lifespan in the wild is between 6-8 years. At 15 years old, Kaja lived a long life with Keenai, daughter Luna and all of the staff that cared for her.

“Kaja will be greatly missed by all especially those guests that had the chance to hear the ‘howling ballads’ by her, Keenai and Luna while at the Zoo,” said Larry Sorel, Zoo CEO and Executive Director. “Her life was symbolic of our great conservation efforts, as well as the amazing work of the zookeepers here. We are proud to have had her in our care.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.