NYSCOPBA: Hundreds of DOCCS employees facing termination for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Aug. 10, 2019, shows razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. Democratic lawmakers are raising questions about the federal Bureau of Prisons’ release of high-profile inmates and are calling for widespread testing of federal inmates as the number of coronavirus cases has exploded in the federal prison system. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Many state employees may be facing termination for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

According to the Executive Staff from the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, hundreds of Department of Corrections and Community Supervision employees will be disciplined for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was confirmed in a letter from NYSCOPBA that stated DOCCS has “communicated its intent to imminently discipline” those employees who have either not submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination or complied with weekly COVID-19 testing.

The Association stated that Notice of Discharge’s (NODs) are expected to be issued soon, and will result in the immediate suspension of hundred of employees. NYSCOPBA added that these NODs will seek termination.

NYSCOPBA commented on these NODs and stated, “these imminent suspensions will be devastating for members receiving the NODs and for the remaining members who will face increased staffing shortages and even more mandatory overtime shifts.”

The Executive Staff also said that NYSCOPBA and its law firm will be contacting members facing discipline to facilitate membership compliance.

As of November 29, there have been 7,502 COVID-19 cases confirmed among NYS DOCCS incarcerated individuals. Additionally, since the pandemic began, 35 inmates have died from the virus.

DOCCS has not provided information on COVID-19 cases among employees, as well as vaccination rates among employees and the incarcerated population.