NYSED leaders congratulate members reelected, appointed to Board of Regents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday leaders of the New York State Education Department congratulated those who were reelected and appointed to the New York State Board of Regents.

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa and Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr., released the following statement:

We are pleased to congratulate Regents Hakanson and Reyes on their re-elections to the Board of Regents. Each of them has exemplified a true commitment to ensuring that every student in New York has access to a high-quality education, regardless of where they come from, where they live or where they go to school.

Regents Hakanson and Reyes have been integral in the Board’s work on several important matters including acting on regulatory amendments to provide much-needed flexibility for schools amidst the COVID-19 pandemic; working to bridge the digital divide in New York State; fostering initiatives to ensure English language learners and multilingual learners are prepared for success; advancing comprehensive funding proposals designed to provide equity in New York’s schools; expanding access to educational programs in our State’s museums and cultural institutions; promoting our priorities in higher education that focus on access to post-secondary opportunities; expanding teacher certification pathways; reviewing the state’s graduation measures; and increasing awareness of the career opportunities offered to New Yorkers through the more than 50 professions licensed by NYSED.

We welcome Ruth Turner and Aramina Vega Ferrer who were elected to the Board of Regents today by the New York State Legislature. Ms. Turner, a licensed social worker and former Chief of Student Support Services and Social Emotional Learning for the Rochester City School District, worked to better the lives of children in the city of Rochester for over 13 years. Dr. Ferrer, a retired New York City public school principal and Associate Professor in the School of Education at Mercy College brings over 30 years of service in New York City schools as well as investing in future teachers during her tenure at Mercy College. We are confident that each will make significant contributions to the Board’s deliberations and policy discussions.

Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr., the Board of Regents and State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa