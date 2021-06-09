NYSED submits American Rescue Plan, Emergency Relief Plan to U.S. Department of Education

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following input from stakeholders across New York State, the State Education Department has submitted American Rescue Plan, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief State plan to the federal government.

The ARP ESSER State Plan details NYSED’s intentions for the use of federal stimulus funds, totaling nearly $9 billion, which was required by the United States Department of Education.

This was announced by NYSED Commissioner Betty A. Rosa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

“As we look ahead to the start of school in September, the ARP ESSER funds will help us address gaps that were exacerbated by the pandemic, focusing on the students that were most impacted,” said Commissioner Rosa. “The feedback we received was incredibly valuable as we developed our plan and I thank all who submitted comments.”

NYSED stated that the nearly $9 billion in federal funding is being made available to the State to support schools in safely reopening and sustaining safe operations in upcoming school years.

The over 80-page plan addresses safely reopening schools and sustaining safe operations, the planned use of federal stimulus funding, how it plans to maximize state-level funds to support students, supporting LEAs and the educator workforce and how it plans to monitor and measure progress.

Ultimately, NYSED claimed that this federal funding will help to address long-standing inequities in communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the most affected students are provided resources and support to recover.

The plan submitted to the USDE included participation on ThoughtExchange platform from nearly 5,000 stakeholders and members of the public, who shared over 6,800 comments. NYSED stated that comments regarding supports for students, smaller class sizes, additional supports for teachers and the need for student enrichment opportunities were the most frequent.

The full American Rescue Plan, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief State Plan can be read on the State Education Department website.