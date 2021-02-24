NYSED warns of phishing scam targeting licensed professionals

ALABNY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Licensed professionals in new York State are being warned of an ongoing phishing scam.

The New York State Education Department issued an alert for licensed professional regarding a scam involving telephone calls from individuals posing as NYSED employees or law enforcement officials. Specifically the scam is targeting physicians and pharmacists.

According to NYSED the scammers have requested for victims social security numbers and an immediate bond payment under the threat that the professional’s license has been suspended and payment is required to reverse the suspension.

NYSED stated that using phone “spoofing” technology, phone calls and faxes appear to come from real government agencies.

“It is truly unspeakable that during the challenges of this pandemic there are individuals intentionally seeking to defraud the nurses, pharmacists and other professionals who have been heroes through all of this,” said Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “I encourage anyone that receives a suspicious call to immediately contact the FBI and your local law enforcement officials to report the incident. Thank you all for everything you have done throughout the pandemic.”

NYSED Commissioner Betty Rosa also commented on the scams.

“The commitment of our front-line workers and licensed professionals to their fellow New Yorkers has been unwavering throughout the pandemic, which is why this scam is so reprehensible,” said Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “We will work with our partners in law enforcement in any way possible to ensure those responsible for this scam are brought to justice. New Yorkers should be aware that the Department will not telephone any licensed professional to seek a bond fee at any time and should report any such call immediately.”

Those who believe they have been a victim or lost money in a scam are urged to report it to law enforcement authorities, notify one’s bank and while a report with the FBI.