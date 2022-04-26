NEW YORK (WWTI) — A man from New Jersey man is facing felony charges after being arrested by New York State Police on April 24.

According to a press release from NYSP, officers from their Catskills barracks began an investigation into fraudulent purchases made with a New York State Fleet Fuel Card on April 5. The investigation revealed that several fraudulent purchases were made at gas stations throughout Rockland County.

State Police Monroe and Haverstraw barracks assisted those from the Catskills barracks in identifying the suspect and his vehicle. As a result, 38-year-old Angel Alvarez-Michel from Belleville, New Jersey was arrested on April 24.

According to police, Alvarez-Michel was observed operating a 2008 Ford F350 with a temporary registration. A vehicle and traffic stop was conducted on State Route 17 in the town of Chester and Alvarez-Michel was placed under arrest and his vehicle was impounded.

NYSP discovered that the vehicle was modified to hold a significant amount of fuel. Alvarez-Michel was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Petit Larceny, Unlawful Possession of Personal ID in the Third Degree, and Identity Theft in the Third Degree.

He was arraigned in the Village of Nyack Court and released on his own recognizance.