WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in an alleged larceny suspect.

Authorities in Watertown are attempting to identify an individual who was captured on surveillance camera at the Walmart Super Center on Route 11 in the town of LeRay,

On December 28, 2023, at 1:23 p.m. the female in the photo below left the store with a cart full of merchandise and walked past all points of sale without rendering payment for the merchandise.

Courtesy of New York State Police

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.