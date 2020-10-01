Boat stolen in Malone, New York State Police asking for public assistance

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police are investigating a larceny and asking for the public’s assistance.

NYSP have reported that between September 23 and September 27 a boat was stolen from a residence in the town of Malone, New York.

The boat can be identified as a 1986 Boston Whaler with wooden trims, equipped with a 135 horsepower outboard motor and on a continental aluminum boat trailer. Additionally, the boat was covered by a grey vinyl cover.

Stolen 1986 Boston Whaler with grey vinyl cover (Photo: NYSP)

According to State Police, the boat was believed to be stolen from a residence along State Route 36, just outside of the Malone village limits.

The additional statement was also released by NYSP:

It is believed the boat and trailer may have been initially towed by an All-Terrain-Vehicle, from its parked location on State Route 37, through a gravel trail leading to either County Route 51 or Wheeler Road, in the town of Malone, where transport was continued by a waiting motor vehicle.

