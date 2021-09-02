NYSP: Bank employee stole $45K from customers’ accounts in New York

CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Central New York was arrested on the first day of September after an investigation at Solvay Bank.

According to New York State Police, Elijah J. Green, 29, from Clay, New York was arrested after he stole from customers’ accounts. Police stated that Green “utilized his knowledge of the banks policies” and accessed several Solvay Bank customer accounts. He was found to have stolen approximately $45,000.

Subsequently, Green was arrested for Grand Larceny in the third degree, which is a class “D” felony.

Green was employed by Solvay Bank from July 2019 to July 2021. All affected bank customers have ben contacted and Green is no longer employed by Solvay Bank.

Following his arrest on September 1, Green was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center.