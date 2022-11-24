MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.

Police say they later arrested King at his residence on November 16. King was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police say King was arraigned in the Town of Malone Court and was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on December 15.