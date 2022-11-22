CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police made an arrest regarding a child pornography investigation in Canton, according to a press release from NYSP.

Police say officers responded to a residence in the town of Canton in June regarding a report of someone accessing child sexual abuse material over the internet. Their investigation determined 27-year-old Jeremy T. Dissottle of Canton had allegedly obtained and viewed child sexual abuse material, according to police.

Dissottle was arrested by the NYSP Computer Crime Unit of Troop B on November 18 and charged with promotion of a sexual performance by a child and possession of a sexual performance by a child, according to police.

Police say Dissottle was issued tickets to appear in the Town of Potsdam Court on December 7.

Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI assisted NYSP with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.