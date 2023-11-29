WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown man is facing multiple charges after a child exploitation investigation.

As part of a joint investigation by the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations into child exploitation, Billy Bedwell, of Watertown, was arrested by New York State Police at the state police headquarters in Watertown on Tuesday, November 28.

He was charged with obscenity in the third degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh Degree following a search warrant on his residence in March 2023.

This investigation stemmed from the arrest of Nathan Hotchkiss in September 2022, who recently pled guilty to child pornography charges in Federal Court.

Bedwell was issued an Appearance Ticket to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 18.

State police investigators in Watertown were assisted by multiple agencies, including Troop D CCU, Troop D FIU, NYSP-ICAC, SIU Syracuse, Homeland Security Investigations-Syracuse, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, and NYS DOCCS OSI.