ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Oneida County on June 8, and one business was not in compliance with laws regarding the sale of alcohol.
According to NYSP, 11 businesses were checked to determine if they were in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. Of the 11, ten were found to be in compliance and one was not. The ten businesses that were in compliance are listed below.
- Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Road, Lee, NY 13363
- Cliffs Market, 4094 Street Route 69 Taberg, NY 13471
- Fastrac, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316
- Y-Hill Express, 2344 Street Route 49 Blossvale, NY 13308
- Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 1510 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308
- Circle K, 4835 Street Route 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421
- Foodland, 5343 E. Seneca Street, Vernon, NY 13476
- Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Boulevard East, Rome, NY 13440
However, the Circle K located at 5254 West Seneca Street in Vernon was not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. As a result, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the first-degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.