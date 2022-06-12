ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking initiative in Oneida County on June 8, and one business was not in compliance with laws regarding the sale of alcohol.

According to NYSP, 11 businesses were checked to determine if they were in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. Of the 11, ten were found to be in compliance and one was not. The ten businesses that were in compliance are listed below.

Sunoco, 4644 Rome Taberg Road, Lee, NY 13363

4644 Rome Taberg Road, Lee, NY 13363 Cliffs Market , 4094 Street Route 69 Taberg, NY 13471

, 4094 Street Route 69 Taberg, NY 13471 Fastrac , 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316

, 24 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316 Byrne Dairy, 16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316

16 Main Street, Camden, NY 13316 Y-Hill Express , 2344 Street Route 49 Blossvale, NY 13308

, 2344 Street Route 49 Blossvale, NY 13308 Sylvan Spirits, Wines and Liquors, 1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308

1714 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308 Circle K , 1510 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308

, 1510 Main Street, Sylvan Beach, NY 13308 Circle K , 4835 Street Route 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421

, 4835 Street Route 365, Oneida (Verona), NY 13421 Foodland , 5343 E. Seneca Street, Vernon, NY 13476

, 5343 E. Seneca Street, Vernon, NY 13476 Byrne Dairy, 216 Erie Boulevard East, Rome, NY 13440

However, the Circle K located at 5254 West Seneca Street in Vernon was not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21. As a result, 26-year-old Tyler J. Evans was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the first-degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old.