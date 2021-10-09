NYSP cracking down on speeding and impaired driving over holiday weekend

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police Department announced they will be cracking down on speeding and impaired motorists over the Columbus Day weekend.

According to a press release from the NYSP, the traffic enforcement period started on October 7 and will take place through October 12. The release said that traffic volumes increase significantly on Columbus Day weekend due to fall tourism.

Troopers are reminding all motorists to be safe, avoid drinking and driving, stay off their mobile phones while driving, drive the speed limit, and buckle up all occupants. The main goal of the initiative is to raise awareness of the importance of traffic safety and ensure that drivers are operating their vehicles in a safe manner.

Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen explained how the department will approach the campaign over the holiday weekend.

“During this campaign, State Troopers and our law enforcement partners will be highly visible and looking for motorists driving in an unsafe manner,” Bruen said. “As always, we will have zero tolerance for those who endanger others by driving recklessly.”

The department said that motorists who are traveling this weekend should expect sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Troopers will also be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers are also advised to be aware of emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road and how to avoid them.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.