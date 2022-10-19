TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in a vehicle in Tupper Lake on October 16, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off of McCarthy Street in the Village of Tupper Lake.

Police say 72-year-old Ross L. Goodenough was found dead in the vehicle. The truck was registered to Goodenough, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who lives in the surrounding areas to check surveillance camera footage for suspicious activity that may have occurred between Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information can call State Police in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000.