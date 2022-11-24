EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Edwards woman was arrested following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Edwards, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police say 21-year-old Lakoata Schwartfigure refused to leave another person’s house on November 7 after being told to leave several times. Schwartfigure allegedly yelled offensive language outside in the yard and broke the living room window from outside, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.

Schwartfigure was arrested on November 17 and charged was third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and trespassing.

Police say Shwartfigure was arraigned in the Town of Gouverneur Court and released to the supervision of probation. Shwartfigure is scheduled to return to court on December 6.