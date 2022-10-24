FOWLER, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police has provided updates regarding last week’s fuel truck explosion in the town of Fowler.

The explosion took place on Tuesday, October 18 outside Tripp Fuels located on County Route 22. New York State Police were dispatched to the scene at 10:20 a.m., Public Information Officer Brandi Ashley confirmed.

The explosion involved a full fuel tanker, which was filling an empty tanker. Trooper Ashley said that unknown circumstances caused a fire, which led to the explosion.

The driver of the truck was injured in the explosion and was airlifted to Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse.

As of October 24, the victim remains in stable but critical condition, according to Trooper Ashley.

This incident remains under investigation by New York State Police. More information will be provided as it is released.