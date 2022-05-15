AUBURN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teenager was arrested on May 13 after allegedly striking a 23-year-old with a knife.

According to a press release from New York State Police, troopers were dispatched to a report of an assault at 11288 Bonta Bridge Road in the village of Meridian around 10:42 p.m. on Friday. An investigation revealed that 23-year-old Sean R. Broadwell was walking to his residence with his brother when a verbal argument ensued with a group of neighbor teens behind 11288 Bonta Bridge Road.

According to police, a 17-year-old armed himself with a large knife and confronted Broadwell. During a physical altercation, the 17-year-old struck Broadwell with the knife which caused a large laceration.

Broadwell was transported to Upstate Medical Center and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. The 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

He was arraigned in Cayuga County Youth Part Court and released to his mother. More information can be found on the NYSP website.