MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Police in Massena are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown individuals that entered Ollies Bargin Outlet and later in the evening entered BJ’s Wholesale Club located on Saint Lawrence Centre in the town of Massena on Monday, November 13.

The photos below show the unknown individuals entered both stores, stealing merchandise valued up to $7,300 between the two stores.

If anyone recognizes the individuals in the photos, they are asked to contact State Police Massena, at 315-379-0012.

Courtesy of New York State Police