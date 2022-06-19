PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Police partnered with another agency to investigate a report claiming an attempted child abduction took place on June 18.

According to NYSP, Troopers and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart at 25 Consumer Square in Plattsburgh for a report claiming that an attempted child abduction took place. However, an investigation determined that there was no attempted child abduction, and no criminal activity occurred.

More information about preventing child abduction can be found on the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services website.