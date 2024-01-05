CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian accident that happened late in the afternoon of Thursday, January 4.

Around 5:08 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatal accident on County Route 14, in the town of Canton.

An investigation determined a black 2018 Ford Escape, traveling west on County Route 14, struck a pedestrian walking across the roadway. The operator of the Escape, Chelsea Smith, 24, of Madrid was uninjured. The pedestrian, Jude Folk, 77, of Rensselaer Falls was declared deceased at the scene.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Collision Reconstruction Unit all responded to the scene to investigate. Rensselaer Falls Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation according to law enforcement officials.