ANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a market in Annsville on Thursday.

According to NYSP, the robbery took place at the Cliffs Local Market located at 4094 State Route 69 in the town of Annsville. Police stated that two black males who are possibly in their mid-20s entered the store around 1:59 a.m. on July 14.

One male was reportedly armed with a long gun and the other individual was unarmed. Both suspects went behind the counter and stole cash and numerous cigarette packs.

Police stated that the two men were last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on State Route 69. Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery are being asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.