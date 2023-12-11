OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating an early morning crash between a pickup truck and an Amish buggy on Monday, December 11.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, state troopers responded to a personal injury accident on State Highway 812 in the town of Oswegatchie.

The accident involved an Amish Buggy and gray Dodge pickup. This accident remains under investigation and more details will emerge. An update said that the truck was operated 33-year-old Carl Zanker of Ogdensburg.

According to an update from state police, Zanker was traveling south on State Highway 812, in the town of Oswegatchie when he failed to observe an Amish Buggy, striking it in the rear.

The occupants of the Amish Buggy were Abraham Shetler, age 21, of Heuvelton and Joseph Yoder, age 19, of Lisbon. Yoder was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University sustaining life-threatening injuries. Shetler was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later at 3:00 p.m. at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. This is an active investigation.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU), Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) and Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) all responded to the scene to investigate.

State Police were assisted by Ogdensburg Rescue, Heuvelton Fire and Rescue, State DOT and St. Lawrence County Coroner.