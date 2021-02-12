NYSP investigating fatal pedestrian-car crash, hit and run in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes that took place in Malone. One of which led to the death of a Constable woman.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a car-pedestrian crash on County Route 8 in the Town of Malone on February 11. An investigation revealed that Carolyn P. Lamondie, 65, of Constable was standing in the road when she was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was operated by Trent D. Terrence, 19, of Hogansburg.

Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon pronounced Lamondie deceased on the scene. Her body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Alice Hyde Medical Center where an autopsy is scheduled for February 15, 2021.

Additionally while investigating, Troopers discovered that prior to Lamondie being struck, a hit and run crash had occurred. It was determined that Jason M. Lapage, 33, of Bangor was operating a 2013 Dodge Caravan. While traveling on County Route 8, he struck three vehicles that were all parked and unoccupied on the north shoulder of the roadway.

Troopers confirmed that Lapage left the scene and his vehicle was located in a driveway on County Route 8.

State Police arrested Lapage for a DWI as his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.14%. Lapage was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and released with tickets returnable to the Town of Malone Court.

The fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, February 11 in the Town of Malone, New York continues to remain under investigation.