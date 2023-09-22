CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that allegedly took place around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, September 21.

Authorities responded to a shots fired complaint at 36100 Jackson II Road in the Town of Champion in Jefferson County. The homeowner and complainant was told by a neighbor he observed a white male in a black Volkswagen shoot a gun at the house. No one was injured in the shooting incident.

A little before 9:20 a.m., troopers were conducting interviews on Jackson II Road when reports from Jefferson County Dispatch reported another shots fired complaint. Troopers investigated the complaint on a snowmobile trail off State Route 26 across from the Great Bend Fire Department in the Town of Champion.

A shooting suspect was located by the complainant, who pursued him onto an ATV trail. Tthe complainant restrained the suspect from leaving the scene when state police arrived on the scene.

Due to his injuries, the shooting suspect was transported to the hospital with injuries he received as a result of a motor vehicle collision and being restrained. Evidence was recovered on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Village of West Carthage Police Department, and Carthage Area Rescue.