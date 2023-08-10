ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a shooting involving a trooper that occurred on Donnerville Road in the town of Russell.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., Thursday, August, 10, State Police along with members from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were searching a wooded area along Donnerville Road when a State Trooper along with his K9 partner were fired upon.

The officer was not injured during the incident. However, the NYSP K9 was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and has been transported to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The suspect was shot by a state trooper and pronounced deceased at the scene. State police officials will release more details as they become available.