State Police vehicle struck from behind on Route 37 in front of State Police station in Watertown on January 5, 2023. (NYSP)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police has released details regarding a three-vehicle crash on Thursday in Jefferson County involving a State Police investigator.

Police said State Police Investigator Felix P. Castro, 44, was in his State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation vehicle waiting in the northbound lane to turn into the parking lot of the police station located on State Route 37 when his vehicle was hit in the rear.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the NSYP plainclothes detective branch.

Police said Castro’s 2020 Chrysler 200 was hit from behind by a 2018 Dodge pickup truck operated by 23-year-old Jacob L. Wilkins of Theresa.

The impact of the crash forced Castro’s car into the southbound lane, where it was struck head-on by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck operated by 42-year-old Peter J. Rasmussen of Watertown, according to police.

Police said Castro sustained minor lacerations to his hand and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation.

Police said Rasmussen was also transported to Samaritan Medical Center for non-threatening injuries. Wilkins was not injured in the crash, according to police.

New York State Police continues to investigate the crash.