ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are partnered with the Department of Transportation to conduct an Operation Hardhat detail in Oneida County.

Operation Hardhat focuses on cracking down on dangerous and reckless driving behavior in work zones as the weather gets warmer and more construction begins to talk place on roadways. The goal of the NYSP and DOT partnership is to keep highway workers safe.

On April 13, Troopers that are assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit in Troop D monitored traffic in the active work zone on State Route 12 in the city of Utica. The assignment resulted in troopers issuing 56 tickets. Of the 56 tickets, 24 were for speeding, 14 were for seat belt violations, 3 were for cellphone violations and the other 15 were for other reasons.

NYSP encouraged motorists to exercise caution when traveling through work zones, follow signage, and put down any distractions. They also reminded residents to move over a lane when it’s safe or slow down when encountering vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

In 2021 2,336 traffic tickets were issued during Operation Hardhat details throughout the state. The initiative will continue throughout the summer and into the fall.