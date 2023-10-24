OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police have arrested two people from Theresa on multiple charges after a welfare check on Monday, October 23 in St. Lawrence County.

Officials arrested 33-year-old Ashley Travis and 31-year-old John Baker and charged them with criminal possession of controlled substance in the seventh degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to County Route 10 in the town of De Peyster for a welfare check of a vehicle parked in the roadway. When the authorities arrived on scene, they saw a white pickup truck parked in the road with Travis sleeping at the wheel, Baker in the front passenger seat and young child in the truck not in a child restraint.

Baker woke up immediately when the trooper approached the vehicle and he attempted to hide torn pieces of foil. A further investigation revealed Travis and Baker were in possession of heroin, and the child was inches from the burnt heroin residue while the parents were sleeping.

The pair was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Ogdensburg for processing. They were released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of De Peyster Court for a later date in November.

The toddler was turned over to family member.