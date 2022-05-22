BATH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police K-9 unit “Booby” assisted with an arrest on Saturday.

According to a press release from NYSP, troopers from State Police in Bath identified a male walking along Lakoma Avenue in the village of Savona as Devin Twist on May 21. Patrols were reportedly aware Twist had several active warrants, including two bench warrants out of SP Bath.

As the troopers approached, Twist fled on foot and patrols lost sight, according to police. Twist was found and apprehended by K9 Bobby, hiding in the thick brush off Grove Street in the village of Savona.

Twist had one active warrant through Livingston County Sheriff’s office, two active warrants through NYSP Bath, and five active warrants through the Village of Bath Police Department.