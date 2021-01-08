NYSP looking for suspects involved in Plattsburgh repair shop larceny

Photo captured off a surveillance camera at Rene’s Repairs on December 18, 2020 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement are asking for the publics assistance in identifying larceny suspects.

New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a larceny incident.

According to NYSP, on December 18, 2020 at 7:34 a.m. a larceny was reported at Rene’s Repair in the town of Plattsburgh, New York.

The report stated that at approximately 2:30 a.m., two unknown males entered the property and removed 14 catalytic converters from parker service vehicles.

New York State Police described the suspects as white males and were reported to be wearing coveralls, hats, masks and gloves.

One of the suspects is picture above after being captured on surveillance video.

Those with information on the suspects are asked to contact New York State Police investigator Eric Courcelle at State Police Plattsburgh at (518) 873-2777.

LATEST STORIES: