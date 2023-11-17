GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – On Thursday, November 16, the New York State Troop B Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), Counter Terrorism Unit, Community Stabilization Unit with assistance from the St. Lawrence County Probation Department, successfully executed a Search Warrant at State Route 58, in the town of Macomb subsequent to an ongoing firearm investigation.

During the search warrant, a .300 BLK AR style assault rifle, with an attached suppressor and a high-capacity magazine was seized. The rifle did not have a serial number, which would indicate it was either a ghost gun or the serial number was defaced. Also, approximately 1 gram of methamphetamine, and a quantity of Clonazepam pills were located.

State police arrested 37-year-old Matthew Hopper of State Route 58 in Gouverneur and charged him with the following.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd possession of a suppressor

possession of a suppressor Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd – assault weapon

– assault weapon Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd – large Cap magazine

– large Cap magazine Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th – Methamphetamine,

– Methamphetamine, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th– Clonazepam.

He was arraigned in the Town of Gouverneur Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.