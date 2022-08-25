NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting on restricted land.

On August 23, New York State Police responded to Grantville Road in the town of Norfolk for a disturbance of a gun complaint.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Rodney Wood of Raymondville was in possession of a firearm, and shot it on land where “he was not supposed to.”

That night Wood was arrested on the charges of Trespass and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. State Police also confirmed that Wood is a convicted felon.

Wood was transported to State Police Massena for processing. He was issued appearance tickets and is set to appear in the Town of Norfolk Court on September 7, 2022.